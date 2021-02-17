Nadal vs Tsitsipas live stream: how to watch Australian Open 2021 online anywhere

World No. 2 Rafael Nadal has a huge job on his hands as he faces a well-rested Stefanos Tsitsipas in the quarter-final of the Aussie Open. The 22-year-old Greek benefited from a walkover in the fourth round as Matteo Berrettini pulled out through injury, and is in a terrific position to give the Spaniard a serious run for his money. Read on as we explain how to watch Australian Open tennis online and get a Nadal vs Tsitsipas live stream wherever you are right now.

2021 Australian Open live stream: Nadal vs Tsitsipas Date: Wednesday, February 17 Time: No earlier than 7.30pm AEDT / 8.30am GMT / 3.30am ET / 12.30am PT Venue: Melbourne Park, Melbourne FREE live stream: 9Now (Australia) Watch anywhere: Try ExpressVPN 100% risk-free

That said, despite sitting out the fourth round, Tsitsipas has actually spent more time on the court than Nadal.

The Greek 5th seed has played more than 9 hours of tennis at Melbourne Park so far, compared to just over 8 hours for Nadal, largely because of his epic five-set showdown with Thanasi Kokkinakis in the second round, which stretched to nearly five hours.

It's probably safe to say that the walkover was appreciated.

Nadal leads the head-to-head with Tsitsipas 6-1, but the Greek should take heart from the fact that his opponent has only one Australian Open title to his name, and that was secured all the way back in 2009.

Melbourne Park simply hasn't been a particularly happy hunting ground for Nadal, though he's yet to drop a set this year.

Will that change today? You don't have to miss a single point from Melbourne Park as it couldn't be easier to get an Australian Open live stream from all corners of the world. Watch all the drama unfold as it happens by following our Nadal vs Tsitsipas live stream guide below to watch Australian Open 2021 tennis online today.

How to watch a FREE Australian Open live stream: Nadal vs Tsitsipas in the country

Once again, Aussie tennis fans can watch all of the Australian Open action without paying a penny thanks to Channel 9 , which is completely FREE to watch. Better still, every match on every court will be available to stream - for FREE on the 9Now streaming service. All you need to do to stream the tennis is register with your email address and provide your local, Australian ZIP code (such as 3000 for Melbourne). If you're currently out of the country but want to catch that free Australian Open coverage on Channel 9, you'll need to get yourself a VPN. Here's how that works.

How to watch an Australian Open live stream from outside your country

For broadcast and streaming details in tennis-mad countries like the UK, Australia, US, Canada and New Zealand, just scroll down the page - everything you need to know is there, including details of who is showing the tennis.

But if you try to watch your domestic coverage from somewhere outside your home country, you'll soon find a problem - geo-blocking. That's where the broadcaster prevents you from watching your usual feed from abroad. It's a common problem for sports fans all over the world. Fortunately, there's an easy solution.

How to watch Australian Open 2021: live stream Nadal vs Tsitsipas online in the US

In the US, Australian Open coverage comes courtesy of ESPN and the Tennis Channel, which also has rights to the tournament but will only be showing it on linear TV. Both of these are cable-based services, though, so in order to watch the Australian Open online you'll need to be a paying customer. Or have a good over-the-top streaming service that gives you access to the same channels for a fraction of the price! Of the many and varied options, the best for tennis fans wanting to watch an Australian Open live stream is Sling TV, whose Sling Orange package features ESPN channels for just $35 a month - check out a FREE Sling TV trial or save $10 on your first month, the choice is yours. Throw in its Sports Extra add-on for an extra $15 a month to get the Tennis Channel and more - and you're done for just $50 a month. That's much less than the competition and WAY less than cable! Alternatively, fuboTV is an even more complete end-to-end cable replacement services, which offers both ESPN and the Tennis Channel as well on plans starting from $64.99 a month for over 120 channels. New or existing subscribers to US streaming services can still access the platform of their choice from abroad, too - all you need is the help of a good VPN.

2021 Australian Open live stream: how to watch Nadal vs Tsitsipas tennis online in Canada

In Canada, you can watch the Australian Open on English-language TSN or French-language RDS - but they're premium channels that typically come with a pay TV package. If you get them as part of your cable deal, then you'll just be able to log in with the details of your provider and get access to an Aussie Open live stream. If you don't have cable, then you can subscribe to TSN or RDS on a streaming-only basis from just CA$4.99 a day or (much better value) $19.99 a month. Play gets started at 7pm ET/4pm PT each day, but you'll have to be up well into the early hours to catch the evening sessions, which start at 3am ET/12am PT. If you decide to subscribe or already have, remember you can take your favorite sports streaming service with you wherever you go - just try our No. 1 overall rated VPN 100% risk-free for 30-days and follow the instructions above.

How to live stream Nadal vs Tsitsipas: watch Australian Open 2021 tennis in the UK

Tennis fans based in the UK can watch the Australian Open action via Eurosport , which means you need to have a subscription to tune in. Eurosport is available with basic Sky TV packages or via a Eurosport Player pass, which costs either £9.99 per month or £39.99 if you're ready to commit to a whole year. You'll have to be up late to tune into the day sessions, which begin at midnight UK time, though the evening sessions get underway at the much friendlier time of 8am GMT. Not in the UK this fortnight? Don't panic, as downloading and installing a VPN as described above will let you tune in just as you would if you were back at home in Blighty.

How to watch Australian Open 2021 online: live stream Nadal vs Tsitsipas in New Zealand

Live Australian Open coverage in New Zealand comes courtesy of Sky Sport, which is available as part of a range of pay TV packages. Subscribers can watch online using the country's Sky Go service, while cord-cutters and anyone else can try the Sky Sport Now streaming-only platform - where a weekly pass costs just $19.99. Play gets underway at 1pm NZDT each day, and the evening sessions begin at 9pm. Anyone in New Zealand from abroad or vice-versa can use the VPN route outlined earlier to access their preferred coverage just like they would at home.