Nadal vs Medvedev live stream: how to watch free ATP Finals semi-final tennis from anywhere

Rafael Nadal and Daniil Medvedev, the winners of the French Open and Paris Masters respectively, face off at London's O2 Arena today, where they'll battle it out for the chance to compete in the grand finale of the 2020 ATP Tour - the season-ending ATP Finals final. If there was a fifth Grand Slam, this would be it. We'll show you how to live stream Nadal vs Medvedev online today at the ATP Finals wherever you are.

Nadal vs Medvedev live stream Nadal vs Medvedev is scheduled to start no earlier than 8pm GMT in London, which is 3pm ET/12pm PT in the US and 7am AEDT in Australia. Full tennis live stream and TV details are below, and you can watch your preferred coverage from anywhere in world with the help of a good VPN.

To frame Nadal as the underdog would perhaps be pushing it, but Medvedev has been the standout player of the round robin stage, his straight sets thrashing of world No. 1 Novak Djokovic the standout moment of the tournament so far.

The box-office Russian made light work of Alexander Zverev and Diego Schwartzman too, and progressed to the semi-finals stage as the winner of Group Tokyo 1970 and the tournament's only undefeated player, having not lost a set.

However, in three previous meetings he's never beaten Rafael Nadal, who finished as Group London 2020's runner-up behind the world No. 3 Dominic Thiem.

Their most memorable meeting was in the final of the 2019 US Open, a five-set thriller in which the Russian won back the New York crowd that had jeered him throughout the tournament by recovering from two sets down, only for Rafa to clinch the championship in the fifth.

This is Nadal's 10th appearance at the ATP Finals, and incredibly he's never won the tournament. By comparison, Roger Federer and Djokovic, the rivals he will always be measured against, have won it six and five times, respectively.

It's a rare gap in his CV that he'll be desperate to fill, and if you're even a casual tennis fan, you won't want to miss a Nadal vs Medvedev live stream. Follow our 2020 ATP Finals live stream guide below to watch all the tennis online this weekend.

How to get a Nadal vs Medvedev live stream from outside your country

For your watching options in the US, UK, Australia and Canada, we have more details below - just scroll down the page.

But if you try to watch your domestic coverage from somewhere outside your home country, you'll soon find a problem... geo-blocking. That's where the broadcaster prevents you from watching your usual feed from abroad and is a common problem for sports fans all over the world.

Fortunately, there's an easy solution.

Use a VPN to watch ATP Finals tennis online from abroad

Free Nadal vs Medvedev live stream: how to watch ATP Finals tennis in the UK today

Try Amazon Prime FREE for 30-days

Amazon is showing all of today's ATP Finals action, including Nadal vs Medvedev, which is scheduled to start no earlier than 8pm GMT. Amazon Prime members can live stream every serve, volley and drop shot at no additional cost. If you want to stream the tennis from your phone or tablet, the Amazon Prime Video app is available for Android via Google Play and Apple devices via the App Store. Amazon Prime membership costs £79 per year or £7.99 per month, which can be cancelled at any time. The subscription will get you access to Amazon's library of TV shows and films as well as unlimited one-day delivery on Amazon orders from the UK. New users can sign up for a FREE 30-day Amazon Prime trial with full access to live sports coverage as well as free one-day delivery on purchases from Amazon's online store during that time. Not in the UK but still want to watch the tennis on your Prime account? Your best option is to download and install a VPN and then log in to a UK IP address.

Nadal vs Medvedev live stream: how to watch 2020 ATP Finals tennis online in the US

Tennis fans in the US also have options, because both ESPN and the Tennis Channel are showing the Nadal vs Medvedev match, which is scheduled to start no earlier than 3pm ET/12pm PT. If you've got ESPN on cable, simply head to the ESPN website and log-in with your credentials to stream its coverage online. If you don't have ESPN, you may be interested in a good over-the-top streaming service that gives you access to ESPN for a fraction of the price! Of the many and varied options, the best for tennis fans wanting to watch a 2020 ATP Finals live stream is Sling TV, whose Sling Orange package features ESPN channels for just $30 a month. If you want the Tennis Channel on top of that, you can throw in an extra $10 a month for its Sports Extra addon, and you're done for just $40 p/m - much less than the competition and WAY less than cable. Best of all, Sling offers a FREE trial period so you can get a free tennis live stream for some of the tournament and check out the service for yourself. New or existing subscribers to US streaming services can still access the platform of their choice from abroad, too - all you need is the help of a good VPN.

How to watch the ATP Finals: live stream Nadal vs Medvedev in Canada

In Canada, coverage of Nadal vs Medvedev is being provided by TSN, with the match set to get underway no earlier than 3pm ET/12pm PT. If you get TSN as part of your cable deal, then you'll just be able to log-in with the details of your provider and get access to an ATP Finals semi-final live stream. If you don't have cable, then you can subscribe to TSN on a streaming-only basis from just CA$4.99 a day or (much better value) $19.99 a month. Take your favorite streams with you wherever you go - just grab a quality VPN and follow the instructions above.

Nadal vs Medvedev: How to live stream 2020 ATP Finals tennis in Australia

As in the US, ESPN has the rights to live stream ATP tennis in Australia and will be broadcasting the Nadal vs Medvedev semi-final via Foxtel. The match is scheduled to start no earlier than 7am AEDT on Sunday morning. It's great news for cord-cutters, as Aussie streaming service Kayo Sports includes ESPN in its packages. A Kayo Sports Basic Package costs $25 per month and allows users to stream across two devices simultaneously, while a Kayo Sports Premium Package provides three concurrent streams for $35 per month. Needless to say, this makes it super-affordable if you share with friends, family or fellow tennis fans - plus Kayo offers a FREE trial period so you can watch most of the event for free this November. If you're away from Australia at the moment, you'll need to go down the VPN route as set out above.