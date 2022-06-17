Mystery MacBook with OLED display rumored for 2024

Audio player loading…

Apple may be releasing a 13-inch MacBook model with an OLED screen in 2024, according to a new report.

The report, which was first revealed by analyst Ross Young of Display Supply Chain Consultants and reported on by AppleInsider , states that the tech giant might be releasing a 13.3-inch laptop along with the 11-inch OLED iPad Pro and 12.9-inch iPad Pro. Young added that while they expect it to be a MacBook Air , it could also be a MacBook Pro or something completely different.

Young also states that the OLED devices would use a technique called "tandem stack," which could decrease power consumption by up to 30%, increase brightness, and extend the display’s lifespan.

Analysis: Can you have too many MacBooks?

This isn’t the first rumor to emerge of a new Apple laptop after its WWDC 2022 event. There were also stirrings in the grapevine about a 15-inch MacBook Air and a 12-inch laptop coming sometime in 2023.

But this addition would mean that Apple is really stacking its deck, since we already have the MacBook Air (M2) and MacBook Pro 13-inch (M2) coming out, and many of the best MacBook models from the Intel-era are still available for purchase on many retail sites. And while it’s understandable that it would want to cover all its market bases, it risks oversaturating its own market and causing fatigue among its own fanbase with the sheer number of laptop choices alone.