My winner of WWDC was the new Mac and iPad Weather app. No, seriously

Apple announced a big bunch of updates at WWDC 2022 in the form of iOS 16 with a redesigned lock screen, Stage Manager for macOS 13 Ventura and iPadOS 16, and lots more that focus big on productivity and personalization.

However, while these updates have been well-received, the big stand-out for me is the Weather app. For years on iPad, if you wanted to check the weather, you'd be directed to a web page which was never the greatest experience.

While there were third-party offerings such as CARROT and Dark Sky, before it was bought by Apple, it felt like an opportunity was being missed here, even though there had been weather widgets on macOS and iPad for several years.

But we finally saw the Weather app from iOS 15 last year, and only a year on, we see the app move over to the Mac and iPad. For me, it's the highlight of WWDC 2022.

Sunny with a chance of iPad

Apple has said in the past that it wouldn't create its own take on an app unless it had something different to offer. It's probably why we haven't seen a Calculator app on the iPad from the company, but the weather app has been an obvious absence on Apple's tablet alongside the Mac products for years.

When the first iPhone debuted in 2007, the weather app wasn't a weather app arguably - it was a widget with a brief overview of what the day may bring. Eventually, it evolved into an app, alongside widgets you could briefly glance at, but if you wanted push notifications for upcoming rain or air pollution, you had to use a third-party app.

Fast forward to 2020 when it bought Dark Sky (opens in new tab), and we began to see a new Weather app come to fruition, with iOS 15 bringing the redesigned Weather app you've most likely seen in the past year.

Seeing the animations in this app when it's cloudy or there's heavy rain is quintessentially Apple, and every aspect in showing you how the next day or ten days look, is simple but elegant.

It's an app that I brought back to my main home screen, something I hadn't done in years, and I was hoping to see this come to iPad.

Fast forward to June 6, and iPadOS 16 finally has it, alongside macOS Ventura. It looks the same, just bigger, and that's all I need.

While I don't use an iPad as much as I used to, it's great to finally see it arrive on the platform, alongside the Mac. Once again, it's showing that Apple isn't keeping certain features and apps exclusive to its biggest product, but also taking advantage of the bigger screen estate that the iPad and Mac both provide.

If you're thinking of making the move to an iPad before iPadOS 16 arrives, we can recommend some models that could help showcase the Weather app and more, especially if you're looking for one for the coming school year.