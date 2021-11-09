MSI will outfit its gaming PCs with Intel’s 12th-gen CPUs and Nvidia’s RTX 30-series

MSI is best known for its wide assortment of gaming laptops, and it’s looking to beef up its gaming PCs with Intel 12th Gen Alder Lake processors and Nvidia GeForce RTX 30-series graphics cards.

MSI revealed three new gaming PCs: MEG Aegis Ti5 12th, MEG Trident X 12th, and Aegis RS 12th.

The MEG Aegis Ti5 12th is MSI’s flagship PC, as it runs on an Intel Core i9-12900K and Nvidia RTX 3090 as well as features MSI's Silent Storm Cooling 4 system. The MEG Trident X 12th uses an Intel Core i7-12700K and an Nvidia RTX 3090, with an emphasis on cooling thanks to the Silent Storm 3 cooling system and enlarged heatsink it packs. Finally, the Aegis RS 12th is a pre-build that’s meant for easy upgrading with the potential to use up to an Intel i9-12900K and up to an Nvidia RTX 3090.

The desktops all ship with Windows 11, meaning that they have access to the new gaming features like Direct Storage and Auto HDR. Though MSI unveiled the full build details, no pricing or availability has been shared as of now.

Analysis: Why Intel Alder Lake?

MSI has clearly outfitted this new line of desktops with some premium hardware, as both Intel Alder Lake and Nvidia Ampere are some of the best components on the market.

In particular, using Alder Lake processors is a stroke of genius thanks to the big.LITTLE architecture powering them. This tech features a mix of performance and efficiency cores to better manage power usage but also improve performance. This means that for more intensive activities, such as gaming, Alder Lake will be using Golden Cove cores while lower priority tasks and apps will use less powerful Gracemont cores instead.

The chips themselves are built with the Intel 7 process, are 13% better in gaming performance than previous-gen chips, and support DDR5.

Via Windows Central