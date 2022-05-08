Motorola Razr 3 leak teases a major camera upgrade for the foldable

Audio player loading…

It looks as though there isn't long to wait before we can see the Motorola Razr 2022 – or the Motorola Razr 3, if you prefer – and a new leak gives us a glimpse of the handset as well as some details on the specs to expect.

These unconfirmed details come via 91mobiles, which reports that the foldable flip phone has the codename Maven at the moment. We get photos showing the phone both opened out and closed shut, though it's not easy to pick out many details.

One of the details we can see is the dual-camera setup that Motorola has put on the Razr 3 (on the back of the phone when it's opened up). There are now two lenses in this spot – reportedly 50MP and 13MP – whereas there was just one on the Motorola Razr 2020.

Screen and specs

It would also appear that the outer display is going to be larger than it has been on previous models, though as we mentioned it's difficult to see anything very clearly in these shots. Both the 2020 model and the original Motorola Razr 2019 came with a 2.7-inch outer display attached.

According to 91mobiles, the phone is going to be powered by the Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 1, and you'll be able to get it with 8GB or 12GB of RAM, as well as 256GB or 512GB of built-in storage. A launch is expected in the next few months.

All of this ties in neatly with previous rumors we've heard about the Motorola Razr 3. Earlier reports have pointed to a storage upgrade to 512GB, as well as a dual-lens 50MP+13MP camera – rumors which are now backed up by leaked images.

Analysis: the Razr 3 sounds like a hit

There's only so much judgment you can make about a phone before it's actually out, but on paper at least, it sounds as though the Motorola Razr has a lot going for it: top specs, a better camera, and that classic flip foldable form factor.

The phone will of course be up against the Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 4, which is expected to arrive in August, but Motorola owner Lenovo has the historical heft of the Razr name to lean on in attracting potential buyers.

Phone buyers always want better specs, better photos from their devices, and more options to choose from, and it looks as though the Motorola Razr 3 is going to deliver – which makes the absence of a 2021 edition of the phone easier to take.

When we're able to get our hands on the new foldable we will of course deliver our full verdict, but from what we've seen so far the early signs are good. The 2022 Razr could well beat the 3 stars out of 5 we awarded to its predecessor.