Motorola One leaks in white, with dual cameras and rear fingerprint scanner

Rumors are starting to pick up around Motorola's next smartphone series, and the latest leak comes in the form of two new images (not the one above) claiming to show the Motorola One in white.

Previous image leaks linked to the new Motorola One range have shown us a black One Power handset, but the picture picked up by Gizchina shows a slightly different looking handset.

It still has two rear-facing cameras, but unlike the One Power image and render leaks, the snappers on the white handset sit separately rather than being joined in one vertical stack.

Another common feature appears to be a rear-mounted fingerprint scanner which is thought to be built into the Motorola logo.

Image 1 of 2 Is this the Moto One? (credit: GizChina) (Image: © GizChina) Image 2 of 2 It looks to have dual cameras and a rear fingerprint sensor (credit: GizChina) (Image: © GizChina)

Coming this August?

The sticker on the back of the handset names it as the 'Robusta S LTE' which we imagine is a code name for development rather than its final, official moniker.

It's worth taking these latest shots with a pinch of salt though, as we could be looking at a prototype device that will never make it to market in its current form.

Specs for the Motorola One and Moto One Power are still hard to come by, but with a launch event scheduled for August 2 we may be just a few weeks away from seeing these phones in the flesh.

TechRadar will be reporting live from Motorola's Chicago, US event to bring you all the latest from the firm next month.

Via SlashGear