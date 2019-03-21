Motorola is reportedly working on a new Android One phone

The Motorola One Vision will be Motorola’s next smartphone running Android One , according to a new leak which details the phone in full.

A source speaking to XDA Developers revealed the name of the phone, as well as a whole range of specs and features, giving us a detailed picture of the prospective handset.

Android One is a simplified version of Android without apps, features or bloatware added by phone manufacturers – it was initially designed for low-end phones but it’s slowly making its way to more advanced handsets.

What are the details?

According to the leak, the Motorola One Vision will have an Exynos 9610 chipset, a departure from Motorola’s usual choice of Snapdragon processors for its phones, and either 3GB or 4GB RAM depending on the model. In addition it’ll release with 32GB, 62GB or 128GB internal memory, with availability differing from region to region.

The leak doesn’t provide too much information about the screen on the One Vision, although there are hints that it could have a 21:9 aspect ratio similar to the Sony Xperia 10 and 10 Plus – and having reviewed those phones we’re far from convinced of the usefulness of 21:9.

The device will reportedly have a 48MP main camera, although at this time we don’t know anything else about the camera setup, such as the resolution of the front-facing snapper and whether there will be any additional rear cameras.

If the leak is to be believed the phone will come with a 3,500mAh battery, which is a step down from the Motorola One Power’s 5,000mAh, but still a sizeable power pack.

Although this leak is detailed it’s unverified, so it might actually relate to another Motorola phone, or be completely made up – but the One Vision does sound like a logical step from the Motorola One .

Motorola already has two phones running Android One, the Motorola One and Motorola One Power, and it’s not clear if this third handset would be a ‘plus-sized’ version of the previous two or an entirely standalone device. Stay tuned for more news, rumors and information about the Motorola One Vision.