MotoGP Italy live stream 2021: how to watch Italian Grand Prix online from anywhere

After almost five years without a win it's two in a row for Jack Miller, who rode to victory through showers and blazing sunshine at Le Mans, in yet another unforgettable race in this remarkable season. It means Ducati returns home as the constructors' championship leader, though Yamaha's Fabio Quartararo is back at the top of the riders' standings, just a single point clear of Francesco Bagnaia. Read on for full details on how to watch all the Italian Grand Prix action online - no matter where you are - with our MotoGP live stream guide.

Intriguingly, none of this season's championship front-runners even made the podium when the MotoGP circus last came to Mugello, in 2019. Last year's Italian Grand Prix was, unfortunately, postponed.

It was Danilo Petrucci who triumphed at his home race two years ago, followed by Marc Márquez and Andrea Dovizioso. Miller and Bagnaia retired, Zarco finished out of the points in 17th, Quartararo came 10th, and Maverick Viñales rode home in 6th.

Quartararo is something of an unknown quantity at Mugello, that being his one and only race here, and he'll be acutely aware that a Ducati rider has won each of the past three Italian GPs.

It's all pointing towards another round of musical chairs at the top of the standings, so follow our guide below as we explain how to watch the Italian Grand Prix and get a MotoGP live stream from anywhere.

More motorsport: how to watch an F1 live stream

How to watch MotoGP from outside your country

If you find yourself abroad at all during the 2021 MotoGP season, you'll likely find you're unable to access your usual MotoGP coverage like you would at home. This isn't necessarily cause for alarm, but rather the result of geo-blocking – best understood as digital borders that restrict certain services and content to certain parts of the world.

Fortunately, there's a convenient way around this in the form of a VPN. This is a nifty bit of software that lets you whizz around these digital borders, thereby allowing you to globe-trot and still access your preferred MotoGP live stream. It's a completely legal workaround, very affordable, and super easy to use – allow us to explain more.

Use a VPN to watch a 2021 MotoGP live stream from anywhere

ExpressVPN - get the world's best VPN

We've put all the major VPNs through their paces and we rate ExpressVPN as our top pick, thanks to its speed, ease of use and strong security features. It's also compatible with just about any streaming device out there, including Amazon Fire TV Stick, Apple TV, Xbox and PlayStation, as well as Android and Apple mobiles. Sign up for an annual plan now and get an extra 3 months absolutely FREE. And if you change your mind within the first 30 days, let them know and they'll give you your money back without a quibble. - Try ExpressVPN 100% risk-free for 30 days

MotoGP Italy live stream 2021: how to watch Italian Grand Prix in the UK

Once again, BT Sport is showing all the MotoGP action this year live on TV in the UK. Coverage of MotoGP Italy gets underway at 12.30pm BST on BT Sport 2, ahead of a 1pm start. Don't forget that BT now has a £25 monthly sports pass, so you can get all that BT Sport goodness without a long-term commitment. The BT Sport app will let subscribers watch MotoGP on any number of devices, including mobiles, tablets, consoles and smart TVs. If you find yourself outside the UK and want to watch the MotoGP like you would at home, don't worry about geo-blocks on your account – simply grab a VPN and follow the instructions above to live stream the action.

Related: how to watch a Champions League live stream

FREE MotoGP Italy live stream: how to watch the Italian Grand Prix in Australia

Fans in Australia can tune in to MotoGP Italy at 10pm AEST on Sunday night, with coverage starting at 9.30pm. You're spoilt for choice Down Under. You can watch the Italian Grand Prix on free-to-air 10 Bold, but if you're already a pay TV subscriber you can tune in on Fox Sports. However, anyone who watches more than just MotoGP may want to consider a service that gets them not only motorcycle racing but a wide range of sports coverage... Kayo Sports is a great-value streaming service that provides access to every MotoGP race, plus F1, AFL, NRL, Super Rugby AOT, cricket and way more. Handy if you don't want to go all out on Fox. Better still, Kayo offers a FREE two-week trial! After that, the Kayo Sports Basic Package costs $25 per month and allows users to stream across two devices simultaneously. The service also offers a Kayo Sports Premium Package, which provides three concurrent streams for $35 per month. Don't forget, you can take your coverage abroad with you as well. For those wanting to watch home coverage of sports from overseas, a good VPN is the solution.

How to watch MotoGP Italy in the US for the Italian Grand Prix

For MotoGP fans based in the US, it's NBC and NBC Sports Network (NBCSN) that are showing races this season, though only five GPs are being shown live, with the rest on a delayed broadcast. Unfortunately, MotoGP Italy falls into the second of these groups. The Italian Grand Prix starts at 8am ET / 5am PT, but you can tune in to a delayed broadcast of the race on NBCSN from 5pm ET / 2pm PT on Sunday afternoon. If you have cable, that means you're all set and will also be able to watch MotoGP online via the NBC Sports website - you'll just need to log-in with details of your TV provider. If you don't have cable, you'll want an over-the-top streaming service - try a FREE FuboTV trial today as it includes the channel and can be cancelled no questions asked if it's not right for you. Out of the US and want to watch your home coverage? No worries - just use a VPN as described above.

How to get a MotoGP Italy live stream in New Zealand