Moto G20 announced with a 90Hz screen and a low price

Motorola has unveiled the Moto G20, a budget phone set to sit between the Moto G10 and the Moto G30.

It has a 6.5-inch 720 x 1600 LCD screen with a 90Hz refresh rate, a 5,000mAh battery with slow 10W charging, and a quad-lens camera, with a 48MP main sensor, an 8MP ultra-wide snapper, a 2MP depth sensor, and a 2MP macro camera. The Moto G20 also has a 13MP front-facing camera.

Other specs include a low-end Unisoc T700 chipset, 4GB of RAM, 64GB of storage, a microSD card slot and Android 11.

In terms of the design, the Moto G20 has a teardrop notch, a large bezel below the display, a fingerprint scanner on the back, a 3.5mm headphone port, and a dedicated Google Assistant button.

For the most part it sounds low-end through and through, but it’s priced accordingly, coming in at 149 euros (around $180 / £130 / AU$230) in a choice of blue or pink shades.

So far the Moto G20 has only been confirmed for Europe, where it’s set to go on sale before the end of April, but it’s not clear exactly which European countries it will land in yet – so we’re not certain whether the UK will get it, let alone places outside Europe like the US and Australia.

Still, the Moto G10 and G30 both landed in the UK, so we’d think that much is likely for the Moto G20 – but they aren’t currently available in the US or Australia, suggesting this handset might not be either.