More and more companies want built-in hardware security

Intel has published the results from a global study on the choices that companies are making around security for their hardware and software vendors.

The survey, based on speaking to 1,406 people across the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa and Latin America, found almost all businesses prioritise vendors that focus on security.

A full 64% of respondents stated that they were more likely to buy from an organisation that "are leading edge with respect to innovation." This includes security automation (41% of respondents), security at silicon level (40%), cloud mitigation (40%), and education and training (38%).

What's important

"The security threat landscape continues to evolve, becoming more sophisticated and challenging for organizations to defend against," said Intel's Suzy Greenberg.

"Today more than ever, companies are demanding assurance capabilities and hardware-enhanced security solutions that help protect the entire compute stack. Intel is in a unique position to deliver these innovations on behalf of our customers."

Intel says zero-trust models are popular at the moment, with 75% of respondents expressing interest in hardware-based approaches to security.

"“Without visibility and transparency, there is no trust," said Intel's Tom Garrison.

“Intel understands that this visibility remains essential in activating timely security updates and our goal is to ensure our customers have the best possible experience with our technology. Helping our customers keep their device fleets secure is critically important and something we deliver on every day.”

Intel in a rut

Intel is in somewhat of a rut at the moment, having missed out of a series of innovations in semiconductors and chips. TSMC and other rivals have surpassed the company in almost every way, helping Apple break away from Intel and develop its own A- and M-series chips.

But the chip giant is down and not out.

Having brought on new CEO Pat Gelsinger, Intel has a plan to become more like TSMC and produce high-quality chips for, well, everyone.

It will take years to get the plan off the ground and so judging Intel's progress so far is difficult, but the company has pledged to invest tens of billions of dollars to realise its dreams and compete with other chip fabs globally.