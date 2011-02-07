Sony Ericsson Xperia Play en route to O2

By way of a tweet, O2 has confirmed that the Sony Ericsson Xperia Play will be coming to its bubbly network.

Vodafone has also confirmed to TechRadar that it will be ranging the gaming handset in the UK.

The handset was only officially confirmed over the weekend and is set to get its official debut at Mobile World Congress on 13 February.

Play dot com

We don't let silly things like official announcements get in the way though, having already had a sneaky bit of hands on fun with the Xperia Play.

With a slide-out gaming pad it's not the slimmest handset in the world, but it does come with a 4-inch touchscreen and Android 2.3.

Despite Vodafone and O2 both promising the handset to us Brits, we're still awaiting news of a UK release date and UK pricing - hopefully Sony Ericsson will reveal both on 13 February.