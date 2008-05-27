SanDisk launches premium memory cards

SanDisk Corporation has released a new line of MicroSD and Memory Stick Micro (M2) cards designed to speed up side-loading of content.

Users’ desire for more space on their portable devices, coupled with an upsurge in expandable memory slots on mobile phones, has led to a greater number of memory cards being unveiled.

SanDisk’s new 2GB, 4GB and 8GB MicroSD, MicroSDHC and M2 cards will provide fast side-loading speeds, so users can update the content on their device simply using a USB 2.0 slot.

More space to face

As mobile phone camera resolutions improve, for instance, the space needed for each photo increases, and as users are looking to use mobiles for music and video too, the increased capacity become imperative.

But easy loading of material has become equally as important, and this is where SanDisk’s new range comes in.

Each card is bundled with a MobileMate Micro Reader that plugs directly into a USB 2.0 port to allow the user to quickly transfer video and audio to their device, as well as download favourite photos taken on move.

The company advertises an 8GB card as able to hold the both the Star Wars Trilogy and the Matrix Trilogy, though no word on whether you are able to erase Jar-Jar Binks to make your life easier.

Prices range from £14.99 to £59.99, and the range will be available in June.