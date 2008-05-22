Nokia extends Orange partnership

Location-based services could soon be the norm

Nokia and Orange have announced plans to further extend their strategic international partnership, to include more Nokia elements on Orange’s…Nokia phones.

Details of what will actually be happening are sketchy from the release, especially given Nokia’s deal with Vodafone and T-Mobile to make the Finnish company’s Ovi portal available on selected devices.

GPS technology will also be used to offer location-based search and advertising services.

Inbuilt access

The new deal with Orange will include Nokia Maps and access to the N-Gage built into Orange’s phone menus.

The idea is to gain 10 million Nokia Maps users by 2010, and collaboration with the major network and handset suppliers seems an ideal way to smuggle the application direct to additionally-branded handsets.