New BlackBerry Curve 9300 details leaked

Details on RIM's new BlackBerry Gemini 9300 have been leaked onto the internet, with a planned release sometime in 2010.

The leaked pics and details come courtesy of Boy Genius Report, which describes the BlackBerry Gemini 9300 as an evolved 8900, with a slightly larger screen, more rounded keyboard and silver casing.

So BlackBerry fans can look forward to high-speed HSDPA connectivity, an improved CPU, Wi-Fi, GPS and a decent camera of 3.2 megapixels or more.

BlackBerry Curve 3G

"We're told to think of this as the BlackBerry Curve '3G'," reports Boy Genius.

It all sounds good, although TechRadar hopes for a release sooner rather than later, because those specs might not look that impressive in a year's time from now