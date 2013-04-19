EE's new 4G mobile hotspot can handle 150Mbps download speeds

EE, the UK's only 4G LTE network, has launched a new mobile hotspot, allowing up to 10 devices to connect at one time.

The new Huawei E5776 is available free on a two-year contract from the network, and will facilitate 4G speeds on Wi-Fi enabled smartphones, laptops and tablets.

The hotspot is the first CAT4 4G device to arrive in the UK and is capable of offering download speeds of up to 150Mbps and upload speeds of 50Mbps.

Of course, that doesn't mean buyers will be rocking along at those speeds as they're currently way beyond what the 4G EE network can offer.

Doubling speeds

The network has promised to double its maximum 4G LTE download speeds to 80Mbps in June and it's customers can expect to receive 20Mbps on average after that.

The Huawei E5776 mobile hotspot is available to pre-order now with customers able to get a 1GB data allowance for £12.99 a month.

More realistic offerings include £15.99 for 3GB of data, £20.99 for 5GB and £25.99 for 8GB with a 30 day trial or 30 days free also available.

EE director of products and devices Paul Jevons said: "We're pleased to be launching our first next generation 4G device. With this device, not only will customers get amazing Superfast 4GEE speeds today, but they'll also benefit from an even greater experience when we double the speeds in our network, which will be rolling out this summer."

