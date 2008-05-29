Jabra unleashes premium headset

Weighing in at less than 13 grams, the new Jabra JX20 Titanium Edition Bluetooth headset does exactly what is says on the tin.

Designed to focus on the luxury end of the Bluetooth headset market, the JX20 has 6 hours of talk time, intelligent voice control and a desk stand.

Easy touch

The device is one-touch operational, so can be activated easily, and a range of ear-hook options are provided for optimal fit.

Jabra is one of those brands that make a good, decent sounding device generally, so the product should maintain that image and add a bit of anodised appeal.

Apparently even the packaging and stand are designed by Jacob Jensen (product designer) so you know you’ll be getting bang for your buck.

Priced at £99.99, the new headset will be available in the UK from June and July.