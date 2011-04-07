Opera Mini hits 100 million users landmark

Opera is celebrating a landmark for its Opera Mini software, with the mobile browser hitting the 100 million users mark in March.

In an eccentric announcement, the Norwegian company pointed out that it has already celebrated 100 million combined for Mini and Opera Mobile, but now the former had hit the landmark figure on its own.

And the quote provided from the company?: "Sweeeet!" said Lars Boilesen, CEO, Opera Software.

There's even a picture of said CEO with the word photoshopped in (that's their work not ours) – ahh, you guys!

Growing

"The number of monthly Opera Mini users across the globe has grown by 11 million since February 2011 and doubled from the 50 million mark celebrated in February 2010," added Opera.

"Opera Mini's twin March milestone, two billion daily page views, already doubles the one billion daily page views achieved in July 2010."

Opera Mini compresses data for mobile phones which is a huge benefit to those with patchy connections.