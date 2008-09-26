Google wants you to ditch your network

Google has decided it isn't content just unveiling a mobile OS that it hopes will disrupt the industry... it wants to change the way networks operate too.

New Scientist has revealed a patent application made by the search kings that would allow your handset to find out what you want to do on it – be it internet connection, text or call, and would send that info to the operators.

They would all then 'bid' for your custom by offering you a choice of prices... helping you save that important moolah you would need to buy a new handset.

Costly

Because without being tied to a contract, you would have to then buy the phone without subsidy... be prepared to shell out up to £600.

However, at least Google is thinking about users being bored of choosing a network each time: the phone can be programmed to look for prices that the user will want (ie the cheapest, obviously).

"We file patent applications on a variety of ideas that our employees come up with. Some of those ideas later mature into real products or services, some don't," a Google spokesman said to New Scientist.