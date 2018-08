The iPad 2 is an awesome bit of kit – but plenty of people are looking for a tablet that doesn't come with an Apple logo on the back.

TechRadar has played with all the major tablets, and there are plenty of alternatives to Apple's tour de force, including offerings from the major names.

So, you can check out our video of the 10 best iPad 2 alternatives – and then check out our top 20 best iPad alternatives with even more detail.