Trending
Brands

Toshiba Thrive Android tablet unveiled

By Tablets  

Packs Tegra 2, US pre-orders begin

Toshiba Thrive, will it thrive in the tablet market?
Toshiba Thrive, will it thrive in the tablet market?Thrive

Toshiba has finally revealed the name and more specs of its latest Android tablet – the Toshiba Thrive.

Initially the Thrive was just called the Toshiba Tablet, so we are glad that the company has decided to add a smidgen of excitement into its naming process.

The Thrive comes equipped with the tablet-friendly Android 3.1, Tegra 2 dual-core processor, and has also been given an IPS display.

Connectivity comes in the form of a full-fat HDMI port, USBs and it also has Resolution + technology inside – something that's been borrowed from Tosh's TV range.

Tablet talk

To make the tablet more customisable, the Toshiba Thrive has a back cover you can swap (there's a number of colours to choose from).

There are also some third-party apps on the tablet, including QuickOffice and LogMeIn.

Unfortunately, the Toshiba Thrive has only been announced in the US only for now and is penned for a July release. Pricing is as follows: $429 (£260) for 8GB, $479 (£290) for 16GB, $579 (£355) for 32GB.

Hopefully, this means that we will see it in Britain this autumn, although no UK release date is forthcoming as yet.

See more Tablets news