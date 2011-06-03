Toshiba Thrive Android tablet unveiled

Toshiba Thrive, will it thrive in the tablet market?Thrive

Toshiba has finally revealed the name and more specs of its latest Android tablet – the Toshiba Thrive.

Initially the Thrive was just called the Toshiba Tablet, so we are glad that the company has decided to add a smidgen of excitement into its naming process.

The Thrive comes equipped with the tablet-friendly Android 3.1, Tegra 2 dual-core processor, and has also been given an IPS display.

Connectivity comes in the form of a full-fat HDMI port, USBs and it also has Resolution + technology inside – something that's been borrowed from Tosh's TV range.

Tablet talk

To make the tablet more customisable, the Toshiba Thrive has a back cover you can swap (there's a number of colours to choose from).

There are also some third-party apps on the tablet, including QuickOffice and LogMeIn.

Unfortunately, the Toshiba Thrive has only been announced in the US only for now and is penned for a July release. Pricing is as follows: $429 (£260) for 8GB, $479 (£290) for 16GB, $579 (£355) for 32GB.

Hopefully, this means that we will see it in Britain this autumn, although no UK release date is forthcoming as yet.