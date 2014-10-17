The Nexus 9 is as powerful as a 2012 Mac Pro

Benchmark results for the upcoming Nexus 9 tablet have been spotted and the results are incredibly impressive, with the tablet performing as well as a Mac Pro from 2012.

Considering that Mac Pros sell for a lot of money and are usually used for professional video and image editing, the fact that the Nexus 9 tablet can go toe-to-toe with the PC is pretty impressive.

The results were part of the Geekbench set of benchmark tests which are used to measure the processing ability and memory capabilities of devices.

Impressive, most impressive

The Nexus 9 scored 1,903 in the Geekbench tests while the 2012 Mac Pro scored 1,925. The relatively new MacBook Air didn't fare much better with a score of just over 2,000.

Whilst the Nexus 9's ability to keep up with premium PC and laptops is seriously impressive, it manages to destroy the competition, with last year's iPad Air scoring 1,085. The Nexus 10 scores just 879, making it less than half as powerful as the newer tablet.

Considering the Nexus 9's powerful specifications, which includes a 64-bit Nvidia Tegra K1 processor and Kepler DX11 graphics chip, it's not much of a surprise to see the tablet charting so high.

