Sony Xperia Tablet Z is not delayed: technical glitch blamed

The Sony Xperia Tablet Z is not delayed and was always planned to launch in May, with a technical glitch blamed for an incorrect date posted on the official website last month.

TechRadar reported last week than the stock date for the waterproof and 4G-enabled Xepria Tablet Z is set for later next month and the April 12-15 delivery estimate originally displayed on the site was nothing more than an error.

A Sony spokesperson told TechRadar: "The Xperia Tablet Z is not delayed and was always planned to arrive during May 2013.

"References made to the tablet arriving in April were results of a technical error which has now been corrected."

Pre-orders on track

Sony has informed everyone who has pre-ordered a Xperia Tablet Z that the device is due towards the end of May.

Price-wise you're looking at £399 for the 16GB Wi-Fi-only version, while the 32GB device can be snapped up for £449 and the 16GB, 4G option will set you back £499.

We're eagerly awaiting the arrival of the Tablet Z as its super-slim design and powerful innards make for an enticing proposition, so look out for our in-depth Sony Xperia Tablet Z review once we get it.