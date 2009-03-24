Samsung debuts super charged N-series laptops

Samsung has officially announced its latest N-series range of mini notebooks – the N110 an N120.

Both laptops have been given extended battery life, with the N110 claiming 9.3 hours' life on a single charge and the N120 upping this number to 10.5 hours.

The N110 is the smaller-screened of the two, its 10.1-inch screen putting it firmly in netbook territory.

Lightweight model

In fact its specs are eerily similar to the recently announced NC310. The NC110 is a touch heavier, but at 1.26kg, it's still a lightweight model.

While you don't get a full-size keyboard, Samsung has managed to squeeze 93 per cent of a normal keyboard into the chassis.

The notebook is powered by an Intel Atom processor and includes Windows XP Home.

Other features include a 3-in-1 memory card reader, 3 built-in USB ports and optional Bluetooth 2.0+EDR and a 1.3MP digital motion camera.

Full-size keyboard



For those with fingers that fumble, the N120 boasts a full-size keyboard and 12-inch screen. As mentioned, battery life is an impressive 10.5 hours and the same raft of features the N110 houses can be found on the N120, alongside an 'enhanced sound system.

Both notebooks will be in the shops in April. Pricing is to be announced.