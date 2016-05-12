Nvidia may have a new, faster Shield Tablet in the works

Gamers rejoice - Nvidia may have a new Shield tablet coming out soon.

The upcoming slate was discovered in newly posted FCC documents, detailing dimentions of 8.6" x 4.8" x 0.3" and a weight of 12.3 ounces. These specs are almost identical to the current Shield Tablet K1 so it may just be a refreshed, slimmer model.

Additional information listed in the FCC documents reveal that the tablet will support 802.11ac Wi-Fi, has Bluetooth Low Energy support, and includes a microUSB port. The current K1 also has a microUSB port, but it's an older USB 2.0 generation spec. Perhaps the new tablet will feature a USB 3.0 port for faster data transfer speeds.

The Shield line of tablets have been solid performers with game-focused features like Nvidia's GeForce NOW game streaming service. The tablets integrate with the company's own wireless gamepad for gaming on the go, and a mini HDMI port means you can hook the tablet up to a TV to play in 4K resolution.

The current Nvidia Shield K1 is getting a little long in the tooth, so it's good news another is (seemingly) on the way.

Via: Liliputing