Nvidia: Android will soon overtake Apple in tablets

Nvidia co-founder Jen-Hsun Huang has insisted that Android tablets will overtake Apple's market-leading iPad in the same way as Android phones have taken the smartphone crown.

Apple has established a huge market for its iPad, and the arrival of the iPad 2 this year has cemented its lead in the tablet market.

But Nvidia's Huang told the Reuters Technology Conference that Android tablets – many of which run Nvidia's Tegra 2 technology – will rein in Apple's offerings.

2.5 years

"The Android phone took only two and a half years to achieve the momentum that we're talking about. I would expect the same thing on Honeycomb tablets," Huang said

Something that may help Android tablets is Nvidia's next generation processor – codenamed Kal-El (Superman's Krypton name).

Huang said that the processor had already earned a place in the plans of ten major next-gen devices.

"It's got to be at least ten. We have five major phone companies and we have five major PC (manufacturers)," he said.

Apple is currently using its A5 APU (combining CPU and GPU) in the iPad 2, and is expected to use this technology in the next iteration of iPhone – be it the iPhone 4S or iPhone 5.

