iPad 5 production to kick off in July-August?

As is the way with Apple rumours, we'd advise you add this to the "needs salt" list, but production of the iPad 5 will reportedly begin in the July-August period this year.

At least, this is what comes from sources from Taiwanese supply chain makers, who passed word on to rumour-mongerer supreme DigiTimes.

The sources also had something to say on what the updated might actually look like. Thinner and lighter than the fourth generation apparently.

Plus a slim bezel design, much like that seen on the iPad mini. This is something we've been expecting, so it doesn't come as any huge surprise.

LG Display and Sharp will be supplying the 9.7-inch displays for the new tablet, while the touch panel assembly will be done by TPK

We'd previously heard rumours of the next iPad being announced back in March. Then it was April. And now it looks like that date can be pushed further back in the diary.

Apple did, after all, shake up the usual release calendar by unveiling the fourth generation iPad just months after the third, making the schedule more difficult to predict. Though if this turns out to be true, we'd put money on another October unveil.

DigiTimes has been pretty hit and miss in the past so, once again, don't take this one as gospel.

Via Unwired View