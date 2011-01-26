HTC Flyer tablet specs leaked

Specifications of the upcoming HTC Flyer tablet have been leaked to a Norwegian mobile site - at this rate, there are going to be no surprises at Mobile World Congress 2011.

Although there's been some consternation over the name of HTC's first Android tablet (HTC Scribe is also in the mix), it looks like the HTC Flyer could be the real deal.

No one is quite sure what version of Android the tablet will ship with. Some reports suggest Android 2.3, but if that's the case then we're sure an update to the tablet-focussed Android 3.0 will be imminent.

Skype hype

The new specs tell us to expect a 7-inch 1024x600 resolution screen, Qualcomm Snapdragon processor (on a par with that of the Desire HD – no dual-core goodness here) and HDMI with DLNA enabled for wirelessly streaming videos and music.

It's no surprise that video calling looks to be a key feature given the 1.3-megapixel front-mounted camera.

However, the source claims that no calls will be carried out over GSM (despite super-3G being present); rather, there'll be a dedicated Skype app through which all calls will take place.

The rear-mounted camera is better quality, with a 5-megapixel sensor and LED flash.

HTC Sense and sensibility

HTC Sense has also received a minor makeover, with some small tweaks apparently giving it a "desktop feel" more appropriate to the tablet form; no word on whether or not it will be renamed HTC Sensation though.

If the source is to be believed, HTC is also beavering away on a 10-inch slate intended for a release in the second half of the year.

It's looking very much like we can expect HTC's Android tablet to make an appearance at Mobile World Congress 2011, where we'll bring you the official specs and a hands on review.

Via The Inquirer and Amobil