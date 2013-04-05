Galaxy Note 8.0 goes on sale but Samsung buries stock away in single shop

Why did the S4 cry? Because the Galaxy Note 8 it. Or something

The Samsung Galaxy Note 8.0 has gone on sale in the UK today, but only if you're willing to put yourself through a trip to Westfield Stratford City.

Available from the Samsung Experience Store at the mall that is alternately known as Shopping Mecca and Hell On Earth, the 16GB Wi-Fi-only Note 8.0 UK pricing comes in at £340 for the 16GB edition.

Samsung assures us that the tablet will be making its way to other retailers in due course but for now it hopes to nab your customership with a bunch of freebies.

No such thing as a free lunch

These take the form of pre-loaded content, including a £20 voucher for the Samsung Learning Hub, a two month subscription to The Times, a one month trial of Samsung Music Hub, a couple of games, some anti-virus software and a free 50GB DropBox account for two years.

It's almost as though that's all the stuff Samsung found down the back of the sofa.

This being a child of the Note family, the Samsung Galaxy Note 8.0 comes with the S Pen stylus, while the 8-inch tablet also comes in a 3G option capable of making calls if you don't mind looking like a total idiot.

Check out Samsung's

Your Mobile Life

to discover loads more about the infinite possibilities of the GALAXY Note II

It's rocking Android 4.1.2 Jelly Bean with Samsung's Touchwiz overlay, a 5MP rear camera and 1.3MP front-facing snapper, as well as 2GB RAM and a 1.6GHz A9 quad-core processor.

To see if we reckon the tablet is worth schlepping to Stratford for, check out our hands on Samsung Galaxy Note 8.0 review.