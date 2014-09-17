Big preview magazines for iPhone 6 and Apple Watch available for iPad

For those people eagerly ticking off the minutes until they can get their hands on the iPhone or even (shudder) already in the queue, we may have just the iPad magazine for you.

MacFormat and Mac|Life have put together a wonderful iPhone 6 and iPhone 6 Plus preview magazine for just $1.99/£1.49.

For those of you who already have MacFormat or Mac|Life apps then you merely need to go take a look in them, but for those keen to dip their toes into the wonderful Apple world for the first time then head over to http://macformat.com/ipad

iPhone 6 - nearly here

And not content with just bringing you the phones, they have also put together a preview of the piece of tech which is dominating headline - the Apple Watch.

It's also priced at $1.99/£1.49 and you'll have slightly longer to peruse it, with the gadget formerly known as iWatch not arriving until next year.