BBC News app comes to Honeycomb tablets

How the Beeb app looks on an Android tablet

BBC News has announced the launch of its mobile app for Android tablets.

The app offers the same layered browsing and navigation experience as its iPad equivalent and will be packed full of text and video content from the Beeb.

Read more: X-VPN

An updated BBC News app is now available on the Android Market for Honeycomb tablets larger than 7.1-inches in size. Smaller devices will have to make use of the smartphone iteration.

The BBC says it is also working on bringing the BBC News Channel to the platform, while an international version of the basic News offering from BBC Worldwide is also in the works.

Personalised

"It offers a simple way of navigating through the key news sections in both landscape and portrait mode," said the BBC's Kate Milner.

"You can personalise these to suit your interests; we've made it easy to share stories and the app also provides On Demand video within stories, in both 3G and Wi-Fi.

"We'll be offering the News Channel live in a later release. We're also working on homescreen widgets."

The post on the BBC website also revealed that mobile traffic now accounts for over a quarter of the organisation's total web traffic.

Via: Pocket-Lint