Apple resurrects iPad 4 as ageing iPad 2 is laid to rest

After almost exactly three years of faithful service, Apple has retired the iPad 2 and replaced it with the fourth-generation iPad with Retina display.

Now that the iPad 2 has received its gold carriage clock and marching orders, there are no more iPads on sale that rock the 30-pin connector of yore.

All the iPads now use the smaller Lightning cable to charge - but 30-pin fans can still pick up an iPhone 4S to get their wider-charging-port fix.

Shake up

Apple took the iPad 4 off sale back when it unveiled the iPad mini, choosing to keep the thinner, lighter iPad 2 at the bottom of its range instead of the heavier Retina-toting model.

