What's the best Toshiba laptop?

It can be hard to choose which laptop to buy, but once you've found the brand you want then what next?

If you've settled on an Toshiba, then you're probably wondering what the best Toshiba laptop is for your budget.

Here we've gathered together the top models for your delectation.

But if you don't want to buy a Toshiba, check our 20 best laptops in the world piece. If it's a netbook you want, look at our 15 best netbooks.

1. Toshiba Satellite Pro C650-197

The Satellite Pro C650-197 is still a decent machine. Performance is assured, thanks to the Intel Core i3 processor, while the widescreen display is bright, vibrant and perfect for working – or playing – well into the night.

Read our full Toshiba Satellite Pro C650-197 review

2. Toshiba Satellite L630-13M

The Toshiba Satellite L630-13M is a great all-round machine. The solid chassis looks good and is easy to transport, while the Pentium processor offers decent performance. Plenty of features add to the overall package, with almost no flaws in evidence.

Read our full Toshiba Satellite L630-13M review

3. Toshiba Portege R600

What's not to love about this Intel Core i7-powered laptop? Thin and light, but still packing multi-core performance, 4GB of RAM and with an SSD for speed data storage, Toshiba's got a real winner here.

Read our full Toshiba Portege R600 review

4. Toshiba Satellite A660-18N

This is an ideal home entertainment laptop featuring a quad-core Core i7 processor and Nvidia graphics, with a 16-inch 1366 x 768 screen.

Read our full Toshiba Satellite A660-18N

5. Portege R600-149

A dual-core processer gives this laptop enough power for business use, but it's the super light and thing chassis that will blow you away.

Read our full Toshiba R600-149 review

Don't forget to check out our 20 best laptops in the world piece. Or, if it's a netbook you want, our 15 best netbooks.

And why not look at our other laptop roundups too?

The best Sony laptops

The best Acer laptops

The best HP laptops

The best Dell laptops

The best Packard Bell laptops

The best Asus laptops

The best Advent laptops

The best Samsung laptops

The best MSI laptops

The best Lenovo laptops