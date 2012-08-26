Samsung to launch Windows 8 tablet / notebook hybrid?

Samsung is about to announce a new Windows 8 hybrid device, according to a teaser video posted by the company.

The video, entitled Evolution of Technology, showcases glimpses of a laptop device with rounded edges and a physical keyboard.

There's also an S-Pen stylus featured within the 37 second clip, which would suggest the presence of a touchscreen.

This may mean a hybrid, folding device such as the Lenovo IdeaPad Yoga or a detachable tablet like the Asus Transformer line.

The time is near

The video makes no mention of a date for the announcement, but the description says: "The time is near for the big reveal.

"Take a look at this video for a glimpse into our newest Windows-8-ready innovation."

Earlier this summer, we spoke to ARM which said it had a supercharged Samsung tablet device on the way. Could this be it?

You can see the teaser below.

Via: VentureBeat