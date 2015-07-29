MSI adds Windows 10 to its G-Sync gaming laptops

Like every other computer manufacturer, MSI is jumping into the Windows 10 pool now that Microsoft's latest operating system is here at last.

The gaming hardware maker announced the GT72 Dominator, GE72 Apache and GE62 Apache will be among the first gaming laptops to come with Windows 10 preloaded.

Like with Origin's new Windows 10 line up, Microsoft's new OS will enhance gaming performance with more realistic visuals using DirectX 12. Windows 10 also enables gamers to stream Xbox One games from their console to their MSI gaming laptop.

Of course, MSI has a few more tricks up its own sleeve. All of the newly updated laptops come with G-Sync enabled displays to maintain silky smooth frame rate free of ghosting and other graphical issues. Both the 17-inch GE72 Apache and GE62 Apache are also equipped with an Dynaudio speaker system for an immersive audio experience.

All of MSI's newly updated Windows 10 gaming laptops are available for purchase now and should begin shipping shortly.