Is Apple launching two new Macbook Airs in the next 24 hours?

The rumor that Apple will launch two new Macbook Airs this week just got cranked up to 11 with word that everything is going down tomorrow, April 29.

That's what Apple blog 9to5Mac says, having reportedly spoken with "multiple sources" who stated the new Macbook Air laptops will be revealed shortly.

Everything we know about the Retina MacBook Air

According to these sources, shipments of the new Macbook Airs have arrived at Apple Stores across the country, and Apple Store employees are preparing to re-arrange the laptops on display to prominently feature the new Air.

But will it live up to the hype? These new Macbook Airs are reportedly not a major overhaul, but a minor update to the existing ones.

The smallest possible upgrade

The new Macbook Air might come in 11- and 13-inch varieties that are so close to the existing SKUs that their model numbers are hardly changing - the existing 13-inch is "MD760LL/A," while the new one will reportedly be "MD760LL/B."

The main difference in the new Airs will be the addition of Intel's latest Haswell chip, according to 9to5Mac.

A subsequent report on the site shows further evidence of this change with what looks like a photo of the new Macbook Airs' specs sheet.

It looks like the new chips feature the slightest possible boost, with an upgrade from the existing 13-inch Air's 1.3GHz processor with Turbo Boost up to 2.6GHz to a 1.4GHz chip with Turbo Boost up to 2.7GHz.

Other than that, the Macbook Air's specs will remain identical - until the rumored Macbook Air with Retina display drops later this year, that is.

Watch out for official word on the new Macbook Airs tomorrow.