Google's Pixel 2 is about to drop, but you probably won't buy it

Google is preparing to launch a Chromebook Pixel sequel, but the statistics show that it probably won't be for you.

Speaking at the Team Work 2015 event, Google's Renee Niemi confirmed that the Chromebook Pixel 2 is coming "soon". It's being aimed at developers following the stat that 85% of those who bought the original Pixel are either developers or Google employees, which is unsurprising considering its hefty $1,299 (£1,049) price tag.

Niemi said: "We do have a new Pixel coming out and it will be coming out soon. We will be selling it but I just have to set your expectations: this is a development platform. This is really a proof of concept.

"We don't make very many of these — we really don't. And […] our developers and our Googlers consume 85% of what we produce. But yes, we do have a new Pixel coming out."

Pixel Perfect

Niemi stopped short of unveiling what specs will feature in the Pixel 2, which could arrive with Intel's Broadwell CPU and a reversible USB Type-C connection.

The original Pixel made headlines for its price and dazzling 2,560 x 1,700 pixel-resolution display, but a chunky chassis and average battery life mean Google's notebook is beginning to show its age - particularly going up against impressive newcomers like the Toshiba Chromebook 2.

