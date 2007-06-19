Gateway recalls 14,000 notebook batteries

The battery replacement for notebook saga continues. This time, Gateway is recalling 14,000 lithium-ion batteries for its notebook computers following four reported incidents of the battery overheating.

The batteries can be found in Gateway notebooks series 400VTX and 450ROG. Only serial numbers 6500760 or 6500761, sold in the US between May and August 2003, are affected, Gateway said . The batteries are marked 'made by SMP'.

Gateway's battery recall is not connected to the massive recall of Sony notebook batteries last year - when Lenovo had to recall 526,000 notebooks. Nor is it related to the Sanyo battery recall earlier this year, which affected another 205,000 ThinkPad notebooks. This time, Sony isn't involved at all. The batteries are made by Samsung and Simplo Technology.

If you are affected by this recall, go to the information page on Gateway's website for more information on how to get a free replacement battery.