Dell updates its Latitude laptops with more power and less bulk

Dell has updated its Latitude business laptops with several new additions and options, the company announced.

For starters the range now includes options for the new 5th-gen Intel Core processors, from the Latitude 3000 all the way up to the Latitude 13 7000 2-in-1 laptop/tablet hybrid.

Dell's new Latitude 14 3000 is thinner and lighter than its predecessors, as are the 12- and 14-inch Latitude 7000 Series laptops.

And Dell updated its Latitude 5000 line with the new Latitude 12 5000, a smaller option with a 12-inch display weighing 3.4lbs.

Thankfully the new Latitude devices are compatible with existing Dell E-family docking stations, and they'll be compatible with WiGig technology later this Spring as well.

Dell also touts these devices' security, and their durability and "premium" magnesium alloy, woven carbon fiber and Gorilla glass build materials.