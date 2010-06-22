Dell Inspiron R laptops shown off

Dell has officially unveiled its new Inspiron R laptops, offering 15- or 17-inch screen sizes and Intel Core i5 or i3 processors.

According to the laptop giant, the Dell Inspiron R laptops are 'as beautifully designed as they are useful' and are pitched very much at the modern family.

"The Inspiron R takes the rock solid Inspiron line and amps up the cool factor with a sexy and practical machine for entertainment, and social networking along with all the usual home, school and work functions," said Glen Robson, vice president, product marketing, Dell.

"Youths will ask for"

"Photos, videos and personal files can also be securely stored and shared with DataSafeOnline for peace of mind right out of the box," he added

"This is a laptop that families will love and youths will ask for."

Specs-wise, the Dell Inspiron R laptops bring either Intel Core i3 or Intel Core i5, are available in Obsidian Black, Peacock Blue, Tomato Red and Lotus Pink.

The most basic iteration of the laptop has a price of £459, but will be upwards configurable to an impressive 8GB of DDR3 RAM, up to 640GB of storage and an optional 1GB ATI graphics card – with the cost rising as you go.

The Dell Inspiron R laptops have a UK release date Thursday, 24 June from www.dell.co.uk.