AMD London: new notebook graphics chips revealed

AMD has launched its new notebook graphics series, codenamed London. The three different chips are codenamed after several areas of London - the odd combination of Heathrow, Chelsea and Wimbledon.

Expect to see them in notebooks over the coming months alongside various processors, primarily the Sandy Bridge and Ivy Bridge Intel Core processors featuring integrated HD 3000 and HD 4000 graphics.

Following on from the previous HD 6000M series (known as Vancover), the DirectX 11.1-compatible Radeon HD 7000 series has three parts - the Radeon HD 7700M (Chelsea), 7800M (Heathrow) and 7900M (Wimbledon).

The mobile line up is based around AMD's Southern Islands architecture as seen in the recent AMD Radeon HD 7970 and is based on the 28nm process.

The three chips boast Eyefinity and HD3D support as well as HDMI 1.4a. There's also AMD Enduro technology, that drops the power consumption down to less than 1W when the graphics chip is not being used.

The top-end HD 7970M is very similar to the AMD Radeon HD 7870 desktop part in terms of spec aside from the clockspeed – the part has 1,280 Graphics CoreNext stream processors and 2GB of GDDR5.

Expect laptop announcements featuring the new chips soon.