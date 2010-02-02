Google reveals tablet UI concepts

Google's forthcoming Chrome OS is being developed with the burgeoning budget netbook market in mind, although the search giant is also developing a version of the operating system for tablet or slate PCs.

Google has shared a little more information on how a new tablet operating system might work on the Google's Chromium projects site.

Manufacturer HTC is rumoured to be looking to partner with Google to make a Google-branded tablet PC running Chrome OS.

Tabs only system

The Google Chromium website says that tablet devices running Chrome OS would have a screen size between 5 and 10 inches with optimised touch UI taking up the whole screen, with the possibility of a 'tabs only' system instead of separate windows.

Additionally, there would be larger touch targets and multi-touch gestures including "upward dragging motions."

Google adds that the UI would be "ideal for portrait devices" and that the toolbar could be "auto-hidden to have full-screen content" and that the tabs could be shifted to the side of the screen when the device was used in landscape mode.

Via Neowin