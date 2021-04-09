MLB The Show 21 PS5 and Xbox Series X features detailed – what you need to know

Sony San Diego has provided a deep dive into MLB The Show 21, revealing what players can expect from PS5, Xbox Series X and Series S versions of the baseball sim.

The 'MLB The Show 21 Feature Premiere' was streamed on April 8 and focused primarily on the new Stadium Creator feature, which will be exclusive to PS5 and Xbox Series X/S, as well as detailing how MLB utilizes the PS5 DualSense controller.

According to San Diego Studio, the new Stadium Creator feature will offer 30 Template Starter Stadiums right off the bat – 30 stadiums is the maximum number of stadiums you can have. These pre-configured stadiums range from being simply patches of grass to major league stadiums to jurassic-themed stadiums.

It's up to players whether they want to start building with a more basic stadium, or whether they want to add on to one of the more put-together ones. With Stadium Creator offering both an easy mode and a professional mode depending on what level of customization you want (there's also a tutorial to get you to grips with the basics).

There are around 1,200 props to play with, according to Sony San Diego. This includes wildlife, plants, features (like basketball courts and a helter skelter), scoreboards, statues and fountains and much more. Batter's eyes from real-life stadiums have even been pulled, with props locking in together for ease. However, all these props are only available in pro mode, with some locked out of easy.

There are also structures in place to stop Stadium Creator builds from giving players an unfair advantage in online play. There are 150 different preset wall configurations which, if a player deviates from, will render their stadium unusable in online mode. You'll know that your stadium is unusable if a circle with a strikeout appears in the top-right-hand corner of your screen.

Stadium Creator is available in modes including Diamond Dynasty, Franchise, Road to the Show, Play Now, Custom Practice and more. But isn't available in online play with friends, online Home Run Derbys, March to October, and some Diamond Dynasty modes including Casual, Moments, Showdown and Conquest.

Sony San Diego called Stadium Creator a "beast of an editing tool". "If we could have put it on last gen, we would have," Ramone Russell from the studio said.

PS5 DualSense support

While a lot of the stream focused on Stadium Creator, Sony San Diego also explained a bit about how MLB The Show 21 will utilize the PS5 DualSense controller's haptic feedback and adaptive triggers.

"We wanted to bring that immersive haptic feedback right to you as a player, so we've got varied levels of intensity depending on that quality of contact," Jon Ramsey, Senior Staff Graphics Programmer said. "So if you've stood in the batter's box before and been jammed, and you feel that ringing in the palms, you're going to feel that on that next-gen controller. And similarly, when you get that perfect hit, it's going to feel like pure bliss."

In addition, you'll feel haptic feedback depending on whether you're left or right-handed, while the terrain you're playing on will also have an impact on feedback.

Ramsey also explained that the adaptive triggers will be used when you're in player lock, or in RTTS and using showtime throwing. Apparently players won't feel too much resistance until "about a quarter of the way down on the trigger", with the resistance depending on the arm strength of the player. How far the throw is will also impact how hard you need to press the trigger – though adaptive triggers can be turned off.

MLB The Show 21 is releasing on April 16 for PlayStation 4, Xbox One, Xbox Series X and Series S and PlayStation 5.