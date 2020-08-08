Milan-San Remo live stream 2020: how to watch WorldTour cycling from anywhere

This Saturday marks the 111st edition of the Milan-San Remo cycling race, as the best UCI WorldTour riders all vie for glory in the longest of cycling's five historic Monument races. Usually known as the La Classicissima di Primavera because it's held in Spring, the global Covid-19 sporting shutdown means it's now taking place in Italy's sweltering August heat - temperatures around Milan being expected to comfortably clear 33°C, or at least 90°F. Who will triumph under such sweltering conditions? Follow our guide to get a Milan-San Remo live stream and watch today's WorldTour 2020 cycling race online wherever you are.

Milan-San Remo 2020 Milan-San Remo is a one-day UCI WorldTour race taking place on Saturday, August 8, with action starting in Milan around 11am local time (CEST), which is 10am BST in the UK and 5am ET/2am PT in the US. It's being live stream all over the world - including for FREE. Grab a headstart with this great VPN deal, which will ensure you can watch your home country coverage wherever you are in the world today.

Measuring 299km in total, it's the longest one-day race in road cycling. This 2020 Milan-San Remo route will differ from previous years, however, taking in more inland scenery after organisers made changes deemed necessary due to the coronavirus. In fact, only the last 40km of the regular route remain - the iconic closing 40km stretch along the Via Roma..

In terms of favourites, all eyes are on Deceuninck-QuickStep rider Julian Alaphilippe, as the Frenchman aims to defend his 2019 Milan-San Remo victory - and amend for his Strade Bianche misfortunes, which saw his repeat challenge there derailed by six tyre punctures. Instead, Belgian cycling Wout van Aert took the Strade Bianche crown and is also fancied in today's Classic.

Equally, Lotto Soudal pair Caleb Ewan and Philippe Gilbert are both strongly tipped for glory in this year's race, with Belgian WorldTour star Gilbert looking to win the last remaining race of cycling's five Monuments that has so far eluded him.

Who will prevail? There's only one way to know for sure. Read on for all the details of how to watch a Milan-San Remo live stream and catch all the UCI WorldTour cycling action online today.

How to watch a Milan-San Remo live stream from abroad

If you want to watch Milan-San Remp 2020 but find yourself away from home when it airs, it will probably mean you're unable to access your usual WorldTour cycling live stream.

This is because of geo-blocking restrictions, but we're pleased to say we can offer assistance in the form of a software recommendation - a VPN or Virtual Private Network being the only bit of kit you need to free yourself from such galling digital borders.

If you follow our expert advice - all of which is based on extensive, hands on testing - you'll find they're actually quite cheap, remarkably simple to use, and capable of way more than you thought they were. Here's where to get started.

Try ExpressVPN and get 3-months FREE with this deal

Access ExpressVPN via your laptop, iPhone, tablet, Android phone, PlayStation, Xbox, Smart TV, set-top box, and many more devices. Express is a do-it-all service that also benefits from 24/7 customer support.

How to get a FREE Milan-San Remo live stream in Italy and Europe

Good news! Today's Milan-San Remo race is being shown absolutely FREE of charge on Italian national TV, where RAI be airing the race and live streaming Milan-San Remo 2020 coverage on its website from 11am local time (CEST).

Yup, that means anyone located in Italy can stream all the wheel spinning goodness, on whatever device they're using, and watch it without paying a penny. All courtesy of RaiPlay! The catch? Well, all the commentary will be in Italian, so dust off that Lonely Planet phrase book and prepare to expand your foreign language skills beyond basic menu translations.

Or, if that doesn't sound like something you'd enjoy, there's plenty of other coverage around the world, including in English. The choice is yours - just remember that by grabbing a 100% RISK-FREE ExpressVPN trial, you can significantly expand your live streaming options when you're away from home.

Other European streaming options for Saturday's Milan-San Remo race include VTM and RTBF in Belgium, and on L'Equipe TV in France.

How to watch Milan-San Remo 2020: live stream today's WorldTour race in the UK

For UK residents, Milan-San Remo is getting the Eurosport treatment that cycling competitions usually enjoy in the country. Coverage starts at 2.45pm BST on Saturday, August 8 - just when the race will be getting interesting following its 10am BST start. Eurosport is available with basic Sky TV packages or via a Eurosport Player monthly (£9.99) or annual pass (£39.99). Doing abroad? Save yourself some hassle by grabbing a VPN in advance so you can use the same streaming service you would at home.

How to watch Milan-San Remo 2020: US live stream details

The Strade Bianche 2020 will get coverage on good old Fubo TV in the US. Fubo is a sports-focused streaming solution that lets you subscribe for what you want, leave what you don't, and stop when you're done – ideal for these kind of events and 2020's unpredictable landscape in general. Since Fubo is app-powered and delivered over the internet, you can watch it on lots of different devices. including smartphones, tablets, Smart TVs and streaming boxes. So wherever you are, you shouldn't miss a second of the action. The race is expected to start at 7.45am ET/4.45am PT in the US.

How to watch Milan-San Remo 2020: live stream cycling in Australia

This year, all you lucky Australians will get Eurosport's coverage of Milan-San Remo as well - but only if you're a Foxtel subscriber on cable...or take our recommendation and head straight for Eurosport's regional streaming service. That's all there is to it Down Under - unless you're away on holiday or business, of course. If that's the case, consider trying out a good VPN so you can travel knowing you'll be able to watch all the same content and streaming services you would back home.

