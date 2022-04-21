Microsoft wants to give your SMB free one-on-one tech advice

Audio player loading…

Microsoft is launching a one-on-one consulting service it says will help UK small businesses meet their technology needs.

The business consultation service will be run by Microsoft product specialists at the Microsoft Experience Center in London.

The announcement comes hot on the heels of a recent price hike to Office 365 described by the tech giant as the first “substantive Office 365 pricing update” since the launch of its productivity suite just over a decade ago.

What’s in it for small organizations?

UK-based small organizations looking to benefit from the new scheme can visit Microsoft’s business consultation website and book in a one-on-one appointment.

These organizations will be able to connect online with a product specialist via video, chat, or audio call, who Microsoft say will be able to listen to their needs, answer questions, and provide personalized solutions .

In addition, these organizations will also be able to have an in-person consultation at the Microsoft Experience Center during opening hours, without booking an appointment first.

Microsoft says that after finding the appropriate business solutions during the consultation, it will help these organizations through the setup and deployment process.

Consultations with Microsoft are available between 9am and 6pm, Monday to Friday, and will last up to an hour, though follow-up calls can be booked with the same product expert.

Users will be able create a reservation on behalf of someone else, but the account holder must be 18 years or older and be on the consultation call in order to continue with the reservation.

Microsoft has also partnered with InSignLanguage to provide British Sign Language interpreters for these consultations in Microsoft Teams, while captions can also be turned on during the conversation.

“We recognize that organizations across the UK may need more personalized support as we emerge from the COVID-19 pandemic and ways of working change,” said Joy Attuh, Senior Hub Manager at Microsoft UK. “The free Business Consultation service can help with digital transformation plans by deploying cloud-based technology tools and services such as Microsoft 365 and Dynamics to empower employees and unlock growth.”

“Microsoft will be there every step of the way to answer questions and guide customers to find the solutions they need.”