Microsoft Teams will soon give you new ways to make your opinions known

Getting your co-workers to engage with polls on Microsoft Teams could soon be a lot more intuitive thanks to a new update to the service.

The video conferencing platform has revealed a new addition that will see "rating" questions added to the official Polls app within Microsoft Teams.

This should open up your Teams polls to a much wider scope of questions able to cover how strong opinions or feelings are on a particular subject or area, possibly such as "On a scale from 1 to 10, how useful do you feel today's meeting was?"

Teams Ratings Polls

In the official Microsoft 365 roadmap (opens in new tab), the company notes that the update will allow Teams meeting owners to easily create and launch Rating polls to, "increase engagement and collect input from their meeting attendees".

Once collected, meeting owners will also be able to share the results live, giving much quicker insight into the issues that matter for your business.

The roadmap entry notes that the feature will work across Forms and Microsoft Teams, and will be available on mobile, web and desktop versions of the service. It is currently listed as in development, but has an expected release date of June 2022, meaning Microsoft may be putting the final touches on the feature now.

The update is the latest in a series of expansions to Microsoft Teams as the company looks to continue ensuring the service is as useful as possible for users, especially when it comes to polls, which were first introduced in November 2021.

Recently, a new update for Microsoft Teams added a number of upgrades for polls, including the chance to offer up suggested polls, based on both the meeting purpose and polls the user has created in the past.

Teams will also suggest specific options for different questions, where applicable, and will also introduce a new question type, called “open text”, which will allow meeting hosts to collect open-ended information from attendees.

Elsewhere, Teams will also collect the most common text phrases used in open responses to give hosts snapshot insight, and if a poll of any kind has been activated during a meeting, Teams will automatically deliver a summary report to organizers and presenters.