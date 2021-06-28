Microsoft Teams will soon basically write your chat replies for you

Ahead of the start of the new school year, Microsoft has revealed that it is currently working on a new feature for Microsoft Teams that will make it easier for teachers and faculty to communicate over chat.

Back in May the company announced a total of 35 new features for its video conferencing and collaboration software for educators to commemorate Teacher Appreciation Day.

Designed to make remote learning easier for both students and teachers, these updates include the ability to add images, content form other documents, shapes and even stickers to Microsoft's Whiteboard web client and Whiteboard Teams app. Microsoft also announced that support for its large gallery view with up to 49 people and Together Mode would both be coming to Teams for Education as well as automatic transcripts.

However, the software giant isn't done adding new features to Teams to help educators according to a new post on the Microsoft 365 Roadmap.

Suggested replies

While business users working from home have been able to use suggested replies to quickly answer questions in a Teams chat from the beginning of last year, educators haven't been able to test out this new feature.

That will change in July though when Microsoft rolls out suggested replies in Teams for Education to both teachers and faculty. The feature is currently in development for Teams for iOS and Android though it could come to the software's desktop apps at a later date.

For those unfamiliar, suggested replies uses assistive AI to create three recommended responses based on the context of a chat. So let's say a teacher wants to ask the rest of their grade level if they'll be attending a meeting in Teams, using this feature they'll be able to quickly give a yes, no or maybe without having to type out their own response.

It's worth noting that suggested replies will be enabled by default for teachers and faculty only when it becomes available next month. The feature will be completely disabled for students who will need to come up with replies to questions on their own.