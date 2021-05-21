Microsoft Teams on mobile is getting a very welcome upgrade

Using Microsoft Teams on mobile devices is set to get a lot easier thanks to a helpful upgrade to the service.

Microsoft has revealed that Teams for Android and iOS will now be able to read chats and posts out loud on your device, offering a new dimension to its video conferencing service.

In a post on the Microsoft 365 roadmap, the company noted that the Immersive Reader function is coming to iOS and Android devices, having previously only been available on the web and desktop apps.

Teams on mobile

Immersive Reader is coming to the iOS and Android Teams mobile apps in June 2021. The Microsoft roadmap enty adds that the tool will use, "proven customization techniques to support reading across ages and abilities".

The function will only apply to content within Microsoft Teams, and may even allow users to focus on a specific chat or message, which they can currently do in the desktop version of Teams.

The news comes shortly after it was revealed Microsoft Teams is hoping to become an must-have tool for personal lives as well as at work.

The service is looking to take its battle to the likes of Zoom even further by introducing "personal features" in Microsoft Teams that it hopes will make it the only video calling tool you need.

The new features look to take Microsoft Teams away from being a purely business tool, and instead help to bring together friends and family from around the world as the pandemic hopefully begins to ease.

Among the new features is Together Mode, which looks to offer a different view from regular video call, as well as the ability to react with live emojis and GIFs during a call.

Microsoft also recently revealed that Teams meeting organizers will soon be able to disable and enable video feeds from specific attendees - as well as turning off the video feeds of all participants in a call.

The update means that hosts and attendees alike should be less distracted by the vast collection of video feeds that normally comes with joining a group call.

