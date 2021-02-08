Microsoft Teams is making sharing files a whole lot easier

If you're using Microsoft Teams, there's yet another new feature on the way – this one to help with file sharing on the platform. The update will make it easier for users to set permissions around the files stored in Teams, as well as those saved via other Microsoft cloud storage tools.

“Streamline sharing with Microsoft Teams,” the Microsoft 365 roadmap explained. “You can now create a shareable link for any file stored in Teams and directly set the appropriate permissions. Additionally, you can also set permissions for files stored in SharePoint or OneDrive while composing a private chat or starting a channel conversation.”

The new feature is currently listed as “in development” but is scheduled for release this month. Sometimes Microsoft does stagger its rollouts, however, so Teams users shouldn’t get too impatient if they are not able to access the new enhanced sharing tools quite yet.

Sharing securely

With Teams now an essential tool for many workplaces, file sharing over the platform has increased markedly. Of course, this has led to some concern that sensitive information could be at risk should unauthorized personnel manage to gain access to a call.

The new feature making it easier for uses to set access permissions for shared files should help improve security for Teams users, whether they are sharing files for work or social purposes. The fact that permissions can also be set for SharePoint and OneDrive files will be similarly useful.

Microsoft Teams has launched a host of new features over the previous months, with its user numbers surging as a result of businesses enforcing remote working policies as a result of the COVID-19 pandemic. In addition to the new file sharing feature, the platform has also added branded lobbies and a major storage revamp since the start of 2021.