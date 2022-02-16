Microsoft Teams emojis are getting a 3D makeover

Audio player loading…

If you're looking for a way to liven up those long Teams calls, then Microsoft may have just the thing: a whole load of refreshed (and colorful) emojis.

The new Fluent Emojis selection gives a whole new look to over 1,800 emojis on Microsoft Teams, which the company says will bring "a modern and delightful new version of the emojis we use every day".

Along with a host of new additions and makeovers, the new icons will include at least six skin tone options for relevant emojis.

3D emoji in Microsoft Teams

"The emoji has steadily evolved alongside us, acting as essential communicators full of life and color," Microsoft Art Director & Emojiologist Claire Anderson wrote in a blog post announcing the changes.

"Body language, subtle forms of humor, or environmental conditions — while we can see and respond to those cues those in-person, the loss of them in digital contexts impacts our communication greatly. With emojis, however, a few pixels can telegraph our thoughts and feelings in ways that are fun, clear, and emotionally resonant."

Anderson noted that emojis are "playful communicators", making them suitable for work communications, adding, "maybe the vulnerability or levity of emoji can not only open up our own creativity but also encourage space and agency for others in our organization."

"This is especially relevant as we head further into a hybrid-work world where we meet new team members for the first time online," she added, revealing Microsoft is also working on some new concept emojis that show hybrid working scenes such as "you’re on mute", "no camera day", and "parenting-while-working".

The new emojis are available now on Microsoft Teams for desktop, web, mobile, and Meetings, and are are enabled by default, so you won't need to fiddle around to activate them.

Users should therefore see an immediate update to the new Fluent style, which also encompasses "delightful" animations on certain emojis. Microsoft adds that reactions in chat, channels, and live meetings will update to the new Fluent style.

The news follows a similar recent announcement that the company is working on a "Microsoft Teams Expanded Reactions" feature that will "allow users to apply any emoji as a reaction to chat messages".